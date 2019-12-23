Man arrested for allegedly injuring two in Okahandja shooting

A 31-year-old man was on Sunday evening arrested after he allegedly opened fire on his girlfriend during an argument at Okahandja's Nau-Aib residential area.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the suspect allegedly shot his 32-year-old girlfriend during an argument over their one-year-old baby.

It is alleged the woman was shot in the left side of the chest and the same bullet exited her and struck a 29-year-old suspect's sister on the left upper arm who was standing behind the first victim.

Both victims were admitted to the Okahandja State Hospital in stable condition, Mbeha said.

The police officer added that the suspect now faces two counts of attempted murder - for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend and his own sister.

A licensed revolver pistol that was allegedly used in the attack was confiscated by the police at the scene, Mbeha said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency