Man arrested for allegedly raping minor at Wiwi village

The police at Nkurenkuru have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl at Wiwi village in the Kavango West Region on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force’s weekend crime report on Sunday indicated that the suspect is employed as a domestic worker at the house where the girl lives.

The suspect reportedly took the minor home from the bar where her mother had been, and the incident is said to have occurred when they arrived at the house.

The mother of the victim, who followed them, allegedly found the suspect and her daughter in a room, naked.

The man was expected to appear in the Kahenge Magistrate’s Court on Monday and police investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated matter, a 62-year-old man was arrested at Osire in connection with an alleged stock theft incident.

According to the police, two suspects allegedly stole 114 goats valued at N.dollars 171 000 and one sheep valued at N.dollars 2 000 from Farm Blou Oos.

The owner of the farm and his workers allegedly tracked their footprints and found one suspect with the goats in his possession, while the other suspect fled the scene.

All animals were recovered.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency