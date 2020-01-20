Man arrested for allegedly registering accident falsely at Aranos

A 58-year-old man was arrested on Friday at Aranos for providing false information to the police at the town by claiming that a kudu jumped on top of his car.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Sunday that the incident occurred at about 19h00 on Thursday.

It is alleged the suspect with a white Volkswagen Polo, registration number N759OH unlawfully and intentionally drove to the police station and registered an accident with CR number Aranos AR 04/01/2020, claiming that a kudu jump on top of the vehicle and that he lost control. When the scene was visited by the police it was observed that he intentionally drove the vehicle against a tree several times and hit the roof with a hammer and his also-rans found in the vehicle, Hauwanga said.

The suspect was arrested and in custody at the Aranos Police holding cells. He is set to appear in court on Monday. The matter is under investigation.

Source: Namibia Press Agency