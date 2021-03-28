Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend at Siya

A 36-year-old man was arrested at Siya village in the Kavango West Region on Friday after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend.

A Namibian Police Force incident report issued on Sunday indicates that the incident took place around 05h00 when the suspect allegedly went into his girlfriend's room and stabbed her three times on the left side of the chest.

She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Bunya Health Centre.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In another incident, also in the Kavango West Region, a 38-year-old man was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting his wife with the handle of a hoe.

She too sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Rundu State Hospital for medical attention.

Her husband is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, at Nkurenkuru, a 20-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly pouring hot water on her eight-year-old niece.

The suspect, believed to be mentally challenged, is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency