Man arrested for illegal fuel trading

A 27-year-old man known as Haipinge Jeremia was arrested for allegedly contravening of section 90 (a) often custom and exercise Act 20 of 1998 in possession or trading illicit good.

In a media statement issued to Nampa on Tuesday by the Namibian Police said that it is alleged that the police empowered with a search warrant on illegal trading of petrol and diesel conducted a search at Y2K guest house Ongwediva.

It is further alleged that during the search the following items were recovered and seized,

4 x 20L full petrol containers worth N.dollar 1091.20

2 x 20L jelly Can

18 x 25L empty petrol containers

16 x 20L empty petrol containers

2 x man -made refiller and 1x white Toyota hilux which is believed to have been used for transporting of fuel.

It is also alleged that that fuel is was smuggled from Angola

Source: Namibia Press Agency