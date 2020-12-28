Man arrested for possession of elephant tusks at Swakopmund

A 69-year-old male suspect was arrested on Saturday after he was allegedly found with five pieces of elephant tusks during a police search at Swakopmund.

According to a crime report issued by Namibian Police Force on Sunday, the police search also led to the discovery of a suspected Rhino horn, 27 live bullets of 308 caliber rifle, two live bullets of R1 automatic assault rifle (7.65 caliber) and 33 live bullets of 22 caliber. The suspect is expected to appear at Swakopmund Magistrate’s court on Monday.

In an unrelated incident, a 28-year-old male was allegedly found in possession of 23 parcels of cannabis valued at N.dollars 790 alongside the Ruacana -Outapi main road in the Omusati Region on Friday. The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency