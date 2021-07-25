Man arrested for possession of wildlife products

A 30-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of wildlife products at Zigizi village in the Kavango West Region on Saturday.

According to the Namibian Police Force weekend crime report issued on Sunday, the incident happened at around 14h00 when the suspect offered to sell the pangolin skin to an undercover police officer during a police operation.

The pangolin skin which was recovered from the suspect is valued at N.dollars 50 000.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Courts on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency