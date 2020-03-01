Man arrested for rape of minor at Mariental

The police in Mariental arrested a 30-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 7-year-old minor at the southern town on Saturday.

Namibian Police Force Hardap Region Crime Investigations Unit Deputy Chief Inspector, Simon Muhinda confirmed the alleged rape on Sunday and said the incident occurred at about 17h00 at Takarania Informal Settlement in Mariental.

It is alleged that Elrico Giano Le Roux, took the victim away to his house from her mother's house who is believed to have been in the company of the suspect, drinking together, and sexually assaulted the minor girl, Muhinda said.

He said the neighbours came to the victim's rescue by forcefully opening the suspect's house to gain entrance.

An amount of N.dollars 27 was found in possession of the victim.

The suspect was arrested on the spot, with him and victim were both examined by the doctor at Mariental State hospital.

The police have opened a case of rape read with the Comabating of the Rape Act, Act 8 of 2000.

Suspect is set to appear at the Mariental Magistrats Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency