Man arrested for rape of stepdaughter

A Swakopmund man was arrested after it was suspected that he has been raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter over a period of several months.

A crime report issued by Namibian Police Force Erongo Region crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Tuesday stated that the 31-year-old man was arrested.

“It was also discovered that the alleged rape which occurred under coercive circumstances resulted in a pregnancy,” the police said.

The incidents reportedly occurred during March, June and October 2020 at a residence in Mondesa.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency