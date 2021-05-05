Man arrested on charges of culpable homicide at Kanyumara

A 59-year-old man was arrested on Monday on charges of culpable homicide after he allegedly ran over a man who then died of his injuries at Kanyumara village in the Ndonga Linena Constituency.

The Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Bonifatius Kanyetu told Nampa on Wednesday the accident occurred around 19h40.

It is alleged that the man was driving a red Isuzu pick-up in a western direction when he hit the pedestrian, who was busy crossing the road.

The pedestrian died on the spot and the driver fled the scene.

According to Kanyetu, he failed to stop after the accident and also failed to ascertain the nature and extent of damage or injuries to the pedestrian.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations in the matter continue.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency