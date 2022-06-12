Man arrested over illegal trading of petrol

A 41-year-old Namibian man was granted bail of N.dollars 1 000 by the Opuwo Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for illegal trade of petrol on Friday at Omakange in the Kunene Region.

A crime report issued Sunday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the suspect was arrested during a police search at the Omakange police checkpoint in possession of 15 of 25-litre containers of petrol valued at N.dollars 7 500 and three of 5 litres valued at N.dollars 300, whilst traveling from Oshikango in the Ohangwena Region to Opuwo.

It noted that the suspect whose case was postponed to Tuesday, was arrested as per the Petroleum Product and Energy Act 13 of 1990.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old male taxi driver was robbed of his taxi, a Nissan Note valued at N.dollars 37 000 and an iPhone 6 cellphone worth N.dollars 3 600 at gunpoint on Friday in Hakahana residential area in Katutura, Windhoek.

The report indicated that the incident took place at about 22h00 when the victim allegedly picked up a suspect who pretended to be a customer and indicated that the taxi fare would be paid at home which is based in Hakahana.

“Upon arriving at the destination, two men and a woman approached the victim (driver side) before the suspect cocked his firearm and ordered the victim not to move while the other three suspects entered the vehicle. The suspect took control of the vehicle and drove a short distance north of Windhoek where they dropped off the victim, before fleeing.”

The statement said no recovery and arrests were made and police investigation continues.

In Omusati Region, a male, age unknown, died after he was allegedly shot by a 23-year-old security guard while trying to forcefully enter a mini-market on Friday at about 01h30 in Omulamba location at Onanyalala village in Otamanzi Constituency.

“The suspect who was guarding the mini-market was sleeping in his room when unknown people forcefully tried to open the door with unknown objects, before he fired one shot with a shotgun which struck the deceased’s right ribs before succumbing, while others fled the scene,” said the police.

No arrest was made and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old female, Joyce Angula allegedly hanged herself in her bedroom at Oshakati in Oshana Region on Saturday at about 09h45.

The police said no suicide note was left behind and her next of kin have been informed as police investigations continue.

In a similar incident, 35-year-old Vincent Ndeushakeneka from Onamunama village of the Ohangwena Region hanged himself on a tree with a rope on Thursday at about 07h40.

No suicide note was found, his next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency