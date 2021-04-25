Man arrested with dry leopard skin

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday after he was allegedly found in possession of a dried leopard skin.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa on Sunday said the suspect was a passenger in a seven-seater sedan which was travelling from the direction of Otavi to Otjiwarongo.

'When the vehicle reached the police roadblock between Otjiwarongo and Otavi it was searched and a leopard dry skin valued at N.dollars 150 000 was found hidden inside his parcel bag,” said Mbeha.

He was then immediately apprehended and is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court on Monday or Tuesday on a charge of possession and/or dealing in controlled wildlife products.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency