Man charged with reckless driving at Kalkrand

A case of reckless and or negligent driving was opened against a 30-year-old man on Thursday after the Iveco bus he was driving allegedly veered off the road and injured four passengers.

The Namibian Police Force’s Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Hardap Region, Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga, told Nampa on Thursday that the incident happened at around 05h50, about 16 kilometres south of Kalkrand on the B1 national road.

“It is alleged that the driver with a white Iveco bus that was towing a trailer allegedly lost control over his vehicle after the two rear tyres of the vehilce burst, causing the vehicle to go off the road,” Hauwanga said.

Hauwanga said four passengers sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Windhoek for medical attention.

The driver was charged with reckless or negligent driving.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency