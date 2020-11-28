Man commits suicide at home in Okahandja

A 39-year-old man allegedly hanged himself on Saturday morning at Okahandja on a tree in his yard.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Saturday said the deceased was identified as Johannes Amutenya.

“His body was discovered by his wife at about 06h25,” said Mbeha.

Amutenya did not leave behind a suicide note, and no foul play is suspected so far, Mbeha added.

An inquest docket has been opened at the Okahandja Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency