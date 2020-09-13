Man commits suicide at Swakopmund

A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Friday at the DRC informal settlement in Swakopmund.

A weekend crime report availed Sunday by Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said the deceased was identified as Josua Haikela.

“It is alleged that when colleagues went to the deceased’s ghetto around 07h00 so that they can go together to work, they knocked on the door but there was no response. A housemate who lives in another room in the same ghetto then woke up and went to check on him and found the deceased hanging on a rope from the roof of his ghetto.”

No foul play is suspected, no suicide note was found and Haikela’s next of kin were informed of his death.

Further the report said a 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on a tree at Onakankuzi village, Omuthiya area Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 14h45 and the deceased was identified as Rahia Nangula Isai.

“It is alleged that the deceased was found dead by a neighbour hanging on a tree with a rope on her neck. No suicide note left, no foul play suspected and next of kin informed,” said the report.

Police at Oshikango in the Ohangwena Region opened an inquest after a 55-year-old police officer and member of the Border Guard Unit at Oshikango was allegedly found dead in his stationary vehicle next to Hakahana Gas Oshikango in Helao Nafidi Town.

The deceased is identified as Asser Andreas and a post-mortem is pending to determine the cause of death.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency