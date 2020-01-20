Man denied bail at Aranos for allegedly registering false accident

A 58-year-old man arrested at Aranos on Friday for allegedly providing false information to the police by claiming that a kudu jumped on his car made his first appearance at the Aranos Magistrates Court on Monday.

Gawie Gabriel Ngatajosi appeared before Assistant Magistrate Mclean Urinavi and was denied bail and the case postponed to 06 February for him to apply for legal aid.

It is alleged that the suspect with a white Volkswagen Polo with Okahandja registration unlawfully and intentionally drove to the police station and registered an accident with CR number AR 04/01/2020, claiming that a kudu jumped on the vehicle and that he then lost control.

When the scene was visited by the police it was however allegedly observed that he intentionally drove the vehicle against a tree several times and hit the roof with a hammer found at the scene.

The suspect is being held at the Aranos Police Station holding cells until his next court appearance.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency