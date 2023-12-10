Man Detained for Alleged Rape of Ex-Girlfriend at Riverside Location

Bethanie, Namibia: A 41-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday in Bethanie for the alleged rape of his 38-year-old ex-girlfriend. The incident reportedly occurred at Riverside location, spanning from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), the suspect allegedly assaulted and dragged the victim to his house, where he forced himself on her several times. The victim reported that their relationship had ended, a claim contested by the suspect, who insists they are still together. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirmed that the suspect is scheduled to appear before the Bethanie Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

In a separate case in Katima Mulilo, a 27-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the police after allegedly breaking into a house and raping a 19-year-old woman on Saturday. The suspect, now facing charges of rape, housebreaking with intent to rape, and assault by threatening, is accused of cutting the chain of a padlock to gain entry into the house. The victim, along with her two friends and two younger brothers, were asleep at the time of the incident.

The attack in Katima Mulilo took place around 3:00 am, as reported by Shikwambi. The suspect reportedly threatened the occupants, claiming he would shoot them if they screamed. He then allegedly pulled the victim from her bed and raped her on a mattress where her younger siblings were sleeping. The suspect is expected to appear before the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.