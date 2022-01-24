Man dies after allegedly falling out of moving vehicle

A man allegedly died after falling from a moving vehicle some 20 kilometres outside Windhoek Friday night.

A crime report issued on Sunday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said the deceased was identified as Pombili Kamanja Beukes.

The incident occurred on the Windhoek-Rehoboth road.

“It is alleged that the deceased was sitting in the back of the vehicle when a piece of wood was blown by the wind and he attempted to hold it back into the vehicle but in the process, he fell out of the vehicle along with the wood whilst the vehicle was in motion,” said the report.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man identified as George Kangumine allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a tree near the Brakwater abattoir in Windhoek.

The report said the alleged suicide occurred between 23h00 on Friday and 06h00 on Saturday. Kangumine’s body was discovered by colleagues and no foul play is suspected.

Also in Windhoek, the body of a 21-year-old man identified as Samuel Eliaser was allegedly found floating in the Goreangab Dam by a passer-by on Friday.

The report said Eliaser’s body was found around 18h30. According to family members he had been missing since Thursday.

At Ondobe in the Ohangwena Region, a 66-year-old man died on Saturday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to overturn. The man was identified as Shikudule Johannes.

The accident occurred around 16h40 on the Ondobe-Eenhana main road.

The police also reported that a 25-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Oshitambi village in the Ohangwena Region on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Erastus Shimwoshili Hamalwa.

“It is suspected that the deceased was hit by a vehicle and the driver drove away or failed to stop their vehicle after the incident,” said the report.

All deceased persons’ next of kin are aware of their deaths and police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency