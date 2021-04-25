Man dies after being run over at Okahandja

A 48-year-old man died Friday night after he was run over by a sedan along the B1 road south of Okahandja.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said the deceased has been identified as Simon Iputa.

Iputa was a farmworker at a commercial farm situated about 20 kilometres south of Okahandja.

“It is alleged that Iputa was walking from a family function at the farm to Nau-Aib at Okahandja at the time of the accident,” Mbeha said.

Family members who were with him at the function were informed of his death.

The police officer further added that the 41-year-old male driver of the sedan was travelling with two passengers aged 32 and four years.

“They were driving from the direction of Windhoek towards Okahandja and all survived the accident,” Mbeha said.

A culpable homicide docket has been opened against the driver and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency