Man dies after stabbing at Walvis Bay

A 29-year-old man, identified as Epson !Goaseb was allegedly stabbed to death at Walvis Bay on Saturday, the Namibian Police Force’s Sunday incident report indicates.

It is alleged that a 22-year-old suspect stabbed the victim with a knife on the left side of the chest resulting in his death.

“It was further alleged that the deceased was stabbed after an argument over alcohol. The deceased’s body was taken to Walvis Bay State Hospital for further handling and a post-mortem,” the police said.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency