Man dies in accident at Mariental

A 24-year-old man died on the spot after he allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving causing it to overturn at Mariental in the Hardap Region on Saturday morning.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said the deceased was identified as Steyn Brandon Jerome.

The incident happened around 02h20 on Saturday morning and the deceased next of kin has been informed of his death.

The report said a 40-year-old woman died after she was allegedly run-over by a vehicle with a GRN number plate while crossing the road at Omahenge village.

The deceased was identified as Ndamona Josef and her next of kin has been informed.

The incident happened around 19h30 along the Eenhana and Oshigambo road on Friday night and no arrest has been made yet.

Further a 12-year-old child died after a vehicle allegedly hit the child at Eembo village on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Johanna Tuyeimo Haidula.

The report added that the deceased next of kin has been informed and no arrest has been made yet.

the incident happened around 18h30 at Eembo village along Omafo-Okalongo road.

‘It is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota sedan was driving from east to west when the vehicle veered off the road hit two children who were playing some meters away from the road and it overturned. One child died on the scene while the other sustained serious injuries and the driver sustained serious injuries too,’ said the report.

A a 22-year-old man died upon arrival at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital after the trailer he was travelling in allegedly overturned on Sunday morning at Farm Zucou in the Outjo District.

The was identified as Bernardo Kasela and his next of kin are aware of his death.

‘It is alleged that a trailer which was being towed by a tractor broke off while on the curve and overturned (the trailer). There were two passengers on top of the poles in the trailer, when it overturned,’ said the report.

The reported added that the two men were transported to the Hospital by the farm owner for medical treatment.

Kasela was declared dead upon arrival at the Hospital however the other passenger age 26-year-old is in a critical condition.

Police investigations in all matters continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency