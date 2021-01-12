A 57-year-old man died on a farm in the Karibib District on Monday after being injured in an accident involving a front-end loader.

The man, identified as Alfeus Heingo, died on the spot.

According to a Namibian Police Force incident report, Heingo was a passenger in the front-end loader driven by a 58-year-old man on mountainous terrain on Farm Okatji Mukuyu, where marble is mined and processed.

The driver allegedly lost control over the machine and it rolled down to a more level area.

“It is alleged that while the machine was rolling down, the occupants were thrown out. The passenger sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the driver sustained minor injuries,” the report reads.

Heingo’s body was taken to the Karibib State Health Centre. The driver was treated at a health facility in Omaruru and is reported to have been discharged.

The police opened a case of culpable homicide.

The next of kin of the deceased were informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency