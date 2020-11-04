Man dies in car crash at Swakopmund

A 52-year-old man died on the spot after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a bridge pillar.

The incident, which was confirmed by Detective Inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Namibian Police, occurred on Tuesday, while the man was travelling alone from Walvis Bay to Swakopmund on the MR44 road.

The incident took place approximately nine kilometres to Swakopmund.

The deceased has been identified as Johan Bergh. His next of kin have been informed.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency