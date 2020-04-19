Man dies in freak accident at Walvis Bay

A 57 year-old man died on Friday morning after he was run over by a truck him and his colleagues were trying to jump start.

A police report issued on Saturday stated that the deceased, who was employed by Grindrod Namibia Stevedoring and his two colleagues were jump starting an imported truck that was offloaded from the vessel at the Port of Walvis Bay at around 08h30.

Grindrod Namibia Stevedoring a third party service provider to shipping lines at the Port of Walvis Bay.

During the process of jump starting the deceased was allegedly in front of the truck using a big battery to jump start the vehicle while his 32 year-old colleague was behind the steering wheel of the truck.

“It is suspected that the truck was in the gear and when it was started it jumped forward, knocked down the deceased and ran over him. He passed away at the scene,” the police said.

The deceased was identified as Moses Uiseb. His next of kin have been informed.

The 32 year-old was arrested and a case of Culpable homicide, Reckless and/or Negligent driving as well as Driving a motor vehicle without a driving licence has been opened against him.

He is expected to appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrates court on Monday.

Namibia Ports Authority has also confirmed the incident and has wished the bereaved family, Grindrod Namibia Stevedoring, its employees and all affected parties its deepest condolences.

Source: Namibia Press Agency