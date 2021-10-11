Man dies in truck accident near Arandis

A 39-year-old man reportedly died on the spot after he lost control over a truck he was driving, causing it to overturn some five kilometres outside Arandis in the Erongo Region.

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday said the deceased was identified as Frans Hambira.

The incident happened on Saturday around 22h57 on the Usakos-Arandis road.

It is alleged that the truck was carrying acid bags and Hambira was trapped in the vehicle after it overturned on a curve.

Meanwhile at Onandjokwe State Hospital in the Oshikoto Region, a 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope to a window in one of the patient wards.

The report said the body of the man identified as Timotheus Hashikuni was discovered on Sunday around 03h20 and no foul play is suspected.

At Uupeke village in the Oshana Region, a 50-year-old identified as Josephat Iitenge allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope to a marula tree behind his house.

Iitenge’s body was found on Friday around 15h30 at the village.

“No suicide note found and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the actual cause of death,” said the report.

Further on Friday, a 39-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the pistol on himself at Onakathila village in Oshikoto Region. The incident occurred around 11h45.

The man was identified as Sakeus Shikongo Hango and the woman as 35-year-old Hilma Mekulu Ndeyapo Albin.

It is alleged that Hango shot Albin with a Makarov pistol in the neck before committing suicide.

All deceased persons’ next of kin are aware of their deaths and police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency