Man dies instantly in accident near Gibeon

A 41-year-old man died on Saturday evening after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned on the D1088 gravel road west of Gibeon and seriously injured five other male passengers.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Sunday the accident occurred around 21h30 on the gravel road between Gibeon and Farm Rietkuil.

It is alleged the driver of a white four wheel drive Toyota Hilux double cab pick-up with registration number N1890M was heading to Gibeon and lost control of the car in a curve resulting in the rear left wheel falling off in the process which ended in the car rolling three times before it landed back on its wheels next to the road, Hauwanga said.

He said eight people including the driver were on board sustaining slight to serious injuries and were rushed by an ambulance to the Mariental State Hospital.

The deceased passenger Hans Swartbooi died on the spot, whereas others sustained slight to serious injuries. Injured passengers were Frans Vries, 29, Rudolf Hubsch, 42, and Beneg Jossob, 29, all head injuries, with Berend Rooi, 29, right arm, leg and finger injuries and Johannes Swartbooi, 35, sustained chest and left shoulder injuries

The driver Salomon Teister, 55, with serious head injuries was left unconscious. Teister has no valid driving license. Their next of kin are informed of the passing of the deceased.

The fatality brings the number of deaths to three in Hardap in a space of three days after a 15-year-old boy died on the D804 gravel road near MaltahAlhe.

This was after the driver of a Toyota Fortuner with registration number BY09XB allegedly lost control of the vehicle on a curve. It swerved and then overturned three times, landing on its wheels in the middle of the road. In the process four occupants were thrown out of the vehicle and seriously injured, while a 34-year-old Walvis Bay man died on Thursday after the vehicle he was driving, overturned on the C19 MaltahAlhe-Walvis Bay gravel road. His passenger was treated for slight injuries on the spot.

Source: Namibia Press Agency