Man drowns while swimming at Halali Camp

A 27-year-old manallegedly drowned in a swimming pool at Halali Camp, Etosha National Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report issued on Monday, said the incident happened around 18h30 and the deceased was identified as Joseph Megameno Uugwanga.

The report said the deceased was a worker at the camp and he drowned while swimming in the pool.

Meanwhile on Sunday two people at Onambandje village in Omusati Region drowned in a water well while trying to remove mud from the well.

The deceased persons were identified as Naseotweya Titus, 23-years-old and Ananias Natangwe, 34-years-old.

‘Other two people, who were working together with the deceased inside the well, were rushed to Okahao district hospital, one of them is in a critical condition and no foul play is suspected,’ add the report.

The report said the next of kin of the deceased in the two cases were informed.

Further the report on Saturday police at Uis in the Erongo Region were summoned to a discovery of human remains some 65 kilometres outside Uis.

The remains were first discovered by a goat herder at about 16h45 near farm De Rust.

‘A yellow t-shirt, blue sandals, red jersey and an orange overall were among the items discovered at the scene. Three males were earlier in March reported missing allegedly while they were on the way to Brandberg Mountains in search of precious stones,’ said the report. Police investigations continue in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency