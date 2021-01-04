Man electrocuted while allegedly setting up illegal electricity connection

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted while allegedly setting up an illegal electricity connection in Windhoek last week.

According to the crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday, the incident occurred between 18h00 and 19h00 on 30 December.

The report said the man was busy setting up an illegal electricity connection under a bridge in Wanaheda with his brother.

“He was left under the bridge by his brother to go and meet him on the other side. After he was calling him without response he went back and heard a small explosion and his brother start screaming,” it said.

The brother called an ambulance and the man was declared dead.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder and concealment of birth after she allegedly gave birth to a baby girl without informing anyone and buried the baby in a mahangu field at Oupili village in the Ohangwena Region.

According to the report the incident occurred around 09h00 on Saturday.

The baby was buried in a shallow pit and rescued by detectives, who took her to the Okongo Hospital.

“She is currently receiving medical attention and is in stable condition,” the report said.

The suspect was arrested and admitted to the same hospital under police guard.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old man died in a shack fire in Swakopmund on Saturday.

The man, identified as Otto Goseb, was home alone when the fire broke out in his shack in the Tulinawa settlement around 00h30.

According to the report, the cause of the fire is unknown and police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency