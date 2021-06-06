Man escapes from custody at Swakopmund

A 23-year-old man, identified as Salom Nawaseb, reportedly escaped from lawful custody at Swakopmund on Saturday, the Namibian Police Force incident report indicates.

The report issued on Saturday, said the suspect was arrested in Mondesa residential area for housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

“The suspect was allegedly assaulted by members of the public who apprehended him and caused serious head injuries on him and he was taken to Swakopmund State Hospital where he was admitted under police guard. While in hospital he requested permission to go to the toilet and upon being granted permission, he escaped through the toilet window and disappeared with bandages on his head,” the report reads.

The suspect is a resident of Tulinawa, Mondesa but according to the information is new in Swakopmund. The search to trace and arrest him continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency