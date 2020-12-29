Man found dead in his room at Karasburg

The police at Karasburg in the ||Kharas Region are investigating a case of alleged murder and sodomy after the lifeless body of a 34-year-old man was discovered at the southern town.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) acting commander for the region, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto told Nampa on Monday that the body of the man was discovered by children of his neighbours in his bedroom on Sunday around 18h00.

“The neighbours sent the kids to look for the deceased as he was not seen for three days, the children found the body in a very decomposed stage and the trousers pulled down. Foul play is suspected,” he said.

The deceased’s body was transported to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital for a post-mortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The deceased’s next of kin are informed and police investigation continues.

Meanwhile the acting regional commander commended the inhabitants for adhering to the curfew hours introduced by Government to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The curfew hours are between 21h00 and 04h00.

“We are really satisfied with the public adherence to the curfew, we have spotted few people moving around after 21h00 and at our roadblocks the only movement was of the trucks transporting essential goods,” said Hamukoto.

The wearing of masks in public places remain a challenge as people only wear their masks when they are told to do so by law enforcers.

“Most of the time the masks are not worn, but we continue to educate the public that the wearing of masks is for their own health and they should take it serious,” he added.

About public gatherings Hamukoto said the police have not experienced anyone not complying with the regulations.

“Our concern was that during the long weekend there would be big gathering especially from the church side but we have not seen any church that had more than 50 people and I think it is because the pastors have educated their congregants on the regulation,” said Hamukoto.

Source: Namibia Press Agency