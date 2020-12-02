Man gets 30 years for killing employer

A man who admitted to killing his former employer over a salary payment disagreement at Rehoboth in May 2019, was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

Tuhafeni Thomas, 28, was sentenced by High Court Judge Naomi Shivute after pleading guilty to the charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

In his guilty pleas Thomas admitted to murdering his former employer, Chinese national Yanhui Sun on 01 May 2019 in Rehoboth by hitting him over the head with a brick, stabbing him three times in the neck and back with a sharp object, tying his legs to his arms and, thereafter, stuffing a cloth in the victim’s mouth.

On the first charge of murder, Thomas was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on the second charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances for robbing the deceased of personal property and a further two years imprisonment in respect of the third and last charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice after he burned some of the victim’s belongings in an effort to frustrate police investigations. These sentences will run concurrently with the 30 years custodial sentence imposed in respect of the murder charge.

“These were heinous offences committed against the deceased person. These offences were premeditated. You, by killing the deceased, deprived the members of the deceased’s family of their loved one who was the sole breadwinner at the time of his death. The manner in which you committed the offence clearly shows that you have no respect for the lives of other people. Therefore, in this matter, a long direct custodial sentence would be an appropriate punishment,” said the judge.

Thomas, who is originally from the Ohangwena Region, is a first-time offender with no previous records of criminal offences.

Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer Vernon Lutibezi represented Thomas while State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu appeared for the prosecution.

Source: Namibia Press Agency