Man hit by train near Grünau

A 23-year-old man died on Friday after he was hit by a train at the Grünau settlement in the ||Kharas Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo on Sunday said the incident occurred around 22h42 while the train was en route to Keetmanshoop from Ariamsvlei.

The deceased has been identified as Desederius Carlton Frederick, a resident of Grünau.

According to Mubebo, the 46-year-old South African train driver alleged that the deceased was lying on the railway tracks when the incident occurred.

“By the time he spotted the deceased it was too late,” Mubebo said.

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed of his death.

In an unrelated matter, a 21-year-old man was on Saturday arrested at Ubib reserve near Karasburg after he allegedly slaughtered a goat without the permission of the complainant.

The value of the goat is estimated to be N.dollars 2 000 and the meat was recovered, Mubebo said.

At Noordoewer two minor boys allegedly drowned on Saturday while swimming in the Fish River with other children at an unknown time.

They were identified as five-year-old Alberto Hoareb and six-year-old Adrian Collins Dawids.

“Their bodies were retrieved and their next of kin have been informed of their death,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday during a police search for allegedly being in possession of drugs worth N.dollars 1 500 at the Ariamsvlei settlement.

“The man was found on the streets at the settlement with a plastic bag containing 30 grams of cannabis,” said Mubebo.

The man is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

