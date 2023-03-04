Man in alleged possession of pangolin skin at Otjiwarongo remanded in custody

The 30-year-old man arrested on Thursday at Otjiwarongo for being in possession of a pangolin skin valued at N.dollars 50 000, was remanded in police custody after he made his court appearance at the town yesterday.

The accused, Joseph Iyambo appeared before Otjiwarongo Magistrate, Peingondjabi Shipo on charges of possession and dealing in controlled wildlife products without a permit.

During the court proceedings, Magistrate Shipo explained to the accused, his legal rights to either engage a private lawyer of his own choice; apply for a State-funded lawyer through the Directorate of Legal Aid in the Ministry of Justice or defend himself in court.

Iyambo opted to conduct his own defence.

Shipo then postponed the matter to 10 May 2023 for further police investigations.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency