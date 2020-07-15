Man killed during armed robbery at Avis Dam

A 54-year-old man died after he was attacked by two men armed with knives during a robbery at the Avis Dam area in Windhoek on Tuesday.

A report availed to Nampa on Wednesday by Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said the incident occurred between 18h20 and 18h45.

“The suspects who were both wearing black jackets allegedly attacked the victim and stabbed him with knives several times and cut him on his forehead with a machete, causing his death,” Shikwambi said.

Two witnesses reportedly came to the rescue of the deceased, however they were also attacked and injured by the suspects who fled on foot with a stolen cellphone.

The deceased was identified as Danielle Farrari and his next of kin have been informed. The witnesses were transported to a hospital in Windhoek and are said to be in stable condition.

The suspects are yet to be arrested.

Source: Namibia Press Agency