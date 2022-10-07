Man killed for alleged love affair at Usivi village

A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death with an okapi knife at Usivi village in the Kavango East Region Wednesday night, allegedly for having an affair with the wife of the suspect in the matter.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, told Nampa on Thursday that the incident occurred in the Mashare constituency.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Kasimbombo, who was stabbed in the back and on the neck. He died on the scene.

According to Kanyetu the suspect believed Kasimbombo was involved in an affair with his wife while the suspect was at work.

Kanyetu said the suspect fled the scene, but was apprehended afterwards.

The police seized the knife used in the incident.

Kasimbombo’s next of kin have been informed and his body was transported to the Rundu State Hospital mortuary.

It was not clear when the suspect would appear in court, and police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency