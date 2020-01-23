Man kills girlfriend, commits suicide near Karasburg

A 25-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a role in his shack after stabbing and killing his girlfriend near Karasburg in the ||Kharas Region on Wednesday afternoon.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Wednesday that the man has been identified as Henry Granual Grasveld while the 17-years-old girlfriend has been identified as Bianca Junita Rooi.

Mubebo said the incident happened at Haib settlement some 40 kilometers south west of Karasburg between 13h00 an 14h00 on Wednesday.

'It is alleged that the boyfriend stabbed the girlfriend with a knife on the back of the neck after an argument erupted between them, after realising that the lady is dead he (boyfriend) went to his shack where he hanged himself,' said Mubebo.

The family of both deceased persons has been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Nambia Press Agency