Man presumed dead at Orange River

A 32-year-old man is presumed dead after being swept away by strong currents while trying to save another man from drowning at the Orange River in Aussenkehr on Saturday.

According to the weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday, it is alleged that a group of men were swimming in the Orange River when the 32-year-old man tried to help one of them who almost drowned and he got swept away by the river’s currents.

The search for the body is still ongoing.

In a separate incident on the same day, a male suspect was arrested after he allegedly unlawfully and intentionally hit another man on the forehead with a hoe handle during an argument at Oshainghave village at Okango.

The victim sustained serious injuries and bled heavily from the nose and mouth. He was transferred from Okango State Hospital to Onandjokwe Hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

