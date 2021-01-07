The Namibian Police Force in the Kavango East Region are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 43-year-old man allegedly shot a 22-year-old man at Kakuro farm in the Ndonga Linena constituency on Wednesday evening.

In a police report availed to Nampa on Thursday, it is alleged that the suspect was walking from a cattle post to the main house of the farm carrying a shotgun when the incident happened at around 19h00.

The report alleges that the 43-year-old suspect, who is a resident of Sisidjo village, situated in the same constituency, allegedly spotted an unidentified “creature”, which he thought to be a jackal and decided to shoot it.

However, after shooting it, the suspect heard a dog barking and at the same time heard a voice of a person screaming for help and upon verification, the suspect realized that he had shot a person who was walking with a dog.

The victim, identified as Shevekwa Shikukutu also from the same farm, sustained an open cut wound on the left side of the stomach and on the thigh of his right leg while his dog also sustained injuries in the process.

Shikukutu was transported to the Nyangana hospital and he is reported to be in a stable condition.

The shotgun and empty cartridges were confiscated for further investigations and the suspect was arrested for attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In another unrelated matter, a 54-year-old man died on the spot in the Tjova-Divayi area in the Mukwe Constituency in the Kavango East Region after the vehicle he was traveling in was involved in a car accident on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 17h00.

According to the report, the deceased was allegedly thrown out of a Toyota pick-up truck after a truck bumped the vehicle on the right door at a T-junction on the Tjova-Divayi road along the Trans-Caprivi Highway.

The deceased’s body was transported to the Andara mortuary and his next of kin are yet to be informed about his death.

Source: Namibia Press Agency