Man shot and killed on commercial farm outside Grootfontein

A middle-aged man was shot and killed Tuesday morning on a commercial farm situated approximately 100 kilometres east of Grootfontein in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas on Thursday told Nampa in an interview that a 65-year-old female commercial farmer was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday.

“The deceased’s age and names are not known yet, but he was known to the suspect as ‘Sakaria, the woodcutter’,” said Andreas.

She said a preliminary police investigation indicated that the deceased had allegedly entered the private commercial farm in an unknown manner.

Around 05h00 on Tuesday morning, the suspect took food to feed her dogs outside the house, and came across the man who was standing with a stick.

The man allegedly used this stick to hit the farmer on her forehead and she fought back by firing at him several times with a revolver she was carrying.

Andreas said after the man fell to the ground, presumably dead, the farmer walked back inside her house and fetched a hammer she allegedly used to hit him over the head.

“The stick, gun and hammer were found on the crime scene,” added the senior police officer.

Andreas further stated that it is still not clear how the deceased accessed the farm or farmhouse as there are no footprints or signs of forced entry on the fence.

The farmer, who on Thursday was still admitted in a Grootfontein hospital for the head injuries she sustained, is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court on a charge of murder as soon as she is discharged, said Andreas.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency