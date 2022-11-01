Man shot dead after grabbing woman’s handbag

A man died after he was allegedly shot by a member of the City Police after grabbing a woman’s handbag in Windhoek’s Greenwell Matongo residential area on Sunday.

The weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday said the incident occurred around 03h30 in Josephina Street.

The victim, whose age is unknown, died on the spot. His next of kin have not yet been informed and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a man reportedly died in a scuffle during an argument in Windhoek on Saturday. According to the police report, Petrus Karigub (age unknown) was allegedly pushed against a shopping trolley by a 40-year-old suspect during an argument over a woman in the Dolam residential area.

Karigub was declared dead shortly after falling against the shopping trolley and onto the ground.

The incident occurred around 03h00.

“No physical wounds were observed and the deceased was taken to NamPol’s mortuary for further investigation to determine the cause of death,” the police report said.

The suspect was arrested and the deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by a 30-year-old suspect at Stampriet in the Hardap Region on Friday.

The incident occurred around 22h30.

The report said the two men were fighting when the older man was stabbed in the neck and died on the spot.

The suspect was arrested and the deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

At Mariental, a 24-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a 23-year-old male suspect around 23h40 on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Douglas Baisako.

The crime report said Baisako and the suspect were arguing before he was stabbed on the right side of his body.

“The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue. The deceased’s next of kin have been informed,” it said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency