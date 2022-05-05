Man shot dead at Rundu night club

An unidentified man died in the early hours of Wednesday after being shot in the lower abdomen at a night club in Rundu.

Confirming the incident, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, told Nampa on Thursday the deceased has not yet been identified and his age also unknown.

Kanyetu said one suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred around 01h00. The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Kanyetu said the 9mm pistol used in the shooting was seized.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency