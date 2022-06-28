Man stabbed to death at club in Omaruru

The police in Erongo are investigating a case of murder after a 35-year-old man was allegedly attacked by two men during the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Omaruru.

Erongo Region Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a crime report issued on Sunday said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Shapumba, the victim was stabbed twice in the head with a broken bottle by one suspect and once with a knife on the forehead by the other.

The deceased whose identity has not been revealed yet was rushed to the Omaruru State Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In an unrelated matter, the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered on Sunday morning hanging on a rope at Rhino Logistics in Walvis Bay where he was employed.

It is suspected that Sidonio Gregory Languni committed suicide.

According to the crime report, the deceased was left at work on Saturday at about 13h00 by his manager, who was notified on Sunday morning at around 03h00 by their security company that the alarm went off, however there was no suspicious movement observed.

The manager then made the discovery when he went to the workplace at around 09h00.

The deceased reportedly left a suicide note and his next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations continue in both matters.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency