Man stabbed to death at Otjiwarongo

A 38-year-old man succumbed to a stab wound that was allegedly inflicted on him in the left side of the chest in the early hours of Sunday morning at Otjiwarongo.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the deceased has been identified as Ranard Nabeb, a resident of Otjiwarongo.

It is alleged Nabeb and a 42-year-old suspect were involved in a quarrel, after which a physical fight broke out between the two at the Tsaraxa-Aibes informal settlement at about 01h30 on Sunday.

“It was during this fight when the suspect allegedly pulled out an Okapi knife at stabbed him once in the left side of the chest,” said the police officer, adding that Nabeb died shortly after the alleged stabbing incident.

The suspect was arrested at about 05h40 in Otjiwarongo on a charge of murder, and is expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate’s Court during the course of the week.

The deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency