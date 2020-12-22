Man stabbed to death in Omaheke

A man (age not provided) died after he was allegedly stabbed with a blade at Farm Okambekere in the Du Plessis area in the Otjinene district of the Omaheke Region on Monday.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force said the incident occurred at around 21h00, when the deceased was trying to stop an argument between two men.

It is alleged that the suspect turned against deceased as he tried to stop the argument and stabbed him once on the left side of his chest, before the deceased succumbed to the injuries and died on the spot.

It is further alleged that there was no argument between the suspect and the deceased, therefore the motive for the offence is still under investigation.

The report also note that the suspect fled the scene and he is still at large.

The deceased has been identified as Riaan Pikinini and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency