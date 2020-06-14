Man stabbed to death in Vaalgras area

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old on Friday night at a farm in the Vaalgras area in the ||Kharas Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday that the deceased was identified as Albertus Raatz.

The incident happened at farm Droe Putz between 18h00 and 23h00 on Friday however the deceased was found on Saturday morning.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife several times on his body, killing him.

“It is alleged that a fight started between the deceased and his girlfriend, the suspect tried to separate the two then the deceased turned to the suspect, the suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim. The three were all drinking together at the farm,” said Mubebo.

The suspect was arrested and he is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency