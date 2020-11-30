Man stabbed to death near Karasburg

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a reserve in the ||Kharas Region’s Karasburg area.

The Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday the deceased was identified as 24-year-old Josef Hartzkin.

The incident occurred on the Ubib Reserve around 01h27 on Sunday. It is alleged that Hartzkin was stabbed on the right side of his neck with a sharp object.

“It alleged that the two men fought over N.dollars 50 which the suspect owed the deceased and this resulted in the suspect stabbing the deceased. The suspect fled into a riverbed and was later arrested,” said Mubebo.

He is expected to appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Hartzkin’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

Meanwhile, five people sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned some 15 kilometres outside Tses on Saturday.

It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The accident occurred around 13h55 on the Mariental-Tses road.

Mubebo said all occupants of the Toyota Hilux pick-up sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Keetmanshoop Hospital for treatment.

The occupants’ ages range between two and 36 years old.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency