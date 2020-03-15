Man succumbs to injuries in Bahnhoff-!Usib accident

A 33-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after the car he was travelling in left the road and overturned on the Banhoff-!Usib gravel road on Sunday.

Namibian Police Force regional crime investigations coordinator for Hardap, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay said the incident happened at about 10h30 on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the female driver of a white Toyota Hilux double cab pick-up with a Swakopmund registration lost control of the vehicle after the left rear tyre burst and it left road and overturned. The vehicle had six adults and five children in it,” Clay said.

Clay said six people were seriously injured and rushed to the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rehoboth, but the deceased succumbed to his injury.

The next of kin of deceased not informed yet.

The Police are investigating a culpable homicide case against the driver.

Source: Namibia Press Agency