A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court of Monday after he allegedly stabbed his 50-year-old stepfather to death at the southern town on Saturday.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas Region crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday that the deceased was identified as Deon Bobeje.

Mubebo said the incident happened around 12h30 in the Krönlein residential area.

“The suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object in the upper part of the body after the victim was allegedly stopping the suspect from quarrelling with the suspect’s mother,” he said.

The deceased’s next of kin are aware of his death.

Meanwhile police at Aroab on Friday arrested a 36-year-old woman with cannabis worth N.dollars 7 200.

Mubebo said the woman was arrested around 17h50 with 60 full Mandrax tablets during a police search operation at the village.

The woman is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of dealing in dependence producing substances.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

