Man to appear in court for rape of pensioner

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he allegedly raped a 66-year-old woman on Friday.

Namibian Police Force ||Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo told Nampa on Sunday that the incident allegedly happened on Friday around 15h00 in the Donkerhoek residential area in Keetmanshoop.

“It is alleged that the suspect had sexual intercourse with the complainant under coercive circumstances, the complainant also sustained several injuries on her body,” he said.

Mubebo said both the complainant and the suspect were taken to the local hospital for medical examination and the complainant is still hospitalised due to the injuries sustained but in a stable condition.

Meanwhile a 39-year-old man identified as Ambrosius Kordom allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Koës on Wednesday.

Mubebo said information provided to the police is that the deceased had a quarrel with his girlfriend earlier that Wednesday.

“The man was found around 19h20, to have hanged himself with a belt inside his house, no suicide note was left behind,” he added.

Kordom’s next of kin are aware of his death and police investigations in both matters continue.

At Karasburg, 30-year-old Namibian Defence Force (NDF) Lieutenant, Tulinane Malima, who was arrested with cannabis worth N.dollars 23 200, was on Friday granted bail of N.dollars 3 000 in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court.

Mubebo said Malima was arrested at the NDF military base at Karasburg on Thursday around 09h00 with 464 grams of cannabis.

“The police got a tip-off that a consignment of cannabis was transported with a road courier service, the information was followed up and the NDF member was arrested,” Mubebo said.

Source: Nampa