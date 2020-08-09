Man who allegedly stabbed his brother dead at Tsumkwe remanded in custody

The 32-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother to death in the Tsumkwe area last Wednesday during a quarrel over a woman, was on Thursday remanded in police custody by the Tsumkwe Magistrate’s Court.

Dcao Khanxhan on Thursday afternoon made a brief and first court appearance in the Tsumkwe Magistrate’s Court where he appeared on a charge of murder of his older brother.

His legal rights were explained to engage a private lawyer of his own choice; represent himself in court or apply for a State funded lawyer through the Directorate of Legal Aid in the Ministry of Justice.

Dcao Khanxhan opted to apply for Legal Aid lawyer.

He was then remanded in custody at the Tsumkwe Police Station holding cells with his case postponed to 17 August 2020 for further police investigations and also to allow him acquire the legal representation.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Otjozondjupa Region spokesperson, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Thursday last week said the accused allegedly had stabbed his 36-year-old brother Ncinnxao Khanxhan three times with a sharp object at about 13h00 on Wednesday at their residence, Vickrus village.

“Ncinnxao died on the spot from the two stab wounds in the chest and once in the back,” said Mbeha.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency